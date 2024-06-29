Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.450-4.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $960.0 million-$980.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $973.7 million.
Corpay Stock Performance
Corpay stock opened at $266.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. Corpay has a fifty-two week low of $220.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.94.
Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Corpay will post 17.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Corpay Company Profile
Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.
