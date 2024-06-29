COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the May 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

COSCO SHIPPING stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.67. 5,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,727. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15.

COSCO SHIPPING Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

