CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 764 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

IWO stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.53. 603,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,377. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.23 and its 200-day moving average is $257.00. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

