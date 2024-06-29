CRA Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,232 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at $205,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

PSEP remained flat at $37.47 during trading on Friday. 27,705 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $719.42 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.04.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.