CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases 420 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,381.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 29,402 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,399,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,239,000 after acquiring an additional 86,887 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $48.13. 750,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,129. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.15. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $48.65.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

