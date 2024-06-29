CRA Financial Services LLC Trims Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,675 shares of company stock worth $95,985,272 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.62.

CRWD stock traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $383.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,480,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,199,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.93. The stock has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a PE ratio of 723.01, a P/E/G ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.37 and a 52-week high of $394.64.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

