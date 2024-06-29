Creditcoin (CTC) Price Tops $0.50

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $173.83 million and approximately $14.30 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000816 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001474 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 350,092,249 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

