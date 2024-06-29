Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.56.

Shares of NYSE CRGY opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.25 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $657.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.44 million. Crescent Energy had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -240.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $630,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 646.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 215,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 187,001 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $10,710,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

