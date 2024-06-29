Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.32. The company had a trading volume of 707,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,274. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $89.69 and a one year high of $120.67. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.72 and its 200-day moving average is $111.46.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.