Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE WCN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,091. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $177.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.32.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.