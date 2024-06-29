Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 794 Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 127.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the third quarter worth $259,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.94. The stock had a trading volume of 33,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,741. The firm has a market cap of $415.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average is $32.71.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

