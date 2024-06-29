Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Sells 624 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 1.4% of Criterion Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.70.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock traded down $6.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.08. 2,794,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,378. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.48. The stock has a market cap of $103.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $275.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

