Critical Contrast: Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) & SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) and SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arcellx and SpringWorks Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcellx 0 0 13 1 3.07 SpringWorks Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Arcellx currently has a consensus target price of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.33%. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $68.83, indicating a potential upside of 82.73%. Given SpringWorks Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SpringWorks Therapeutics is more favorable than Arcellx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

96.0% of Arcellx shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Arcellx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Arcellx and SpringWorks Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcellx $131.66 million 22.43 -$70.69 million ($1.03) -53.58 SpringWorks Therapeutics $5.45 million 512.10 -$325.10 million ($5.14) -7.33

Arcellx has higher revenue and earnings than SpringWorks Therapeutics. Arcellx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SpringWorks Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Arcellx has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpringWorks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arcellx and SpringWorks Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcellx -38.39% -13.11% -7.11% SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A -66.48% -57.28%

Summary

Arcellx beats SpringWorks Therapeutics on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM). It also develops ACLX-001, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting BCMA to treat rrMM; and ACLX-002, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials that targets CD123 for treating relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). In addition, the company's preclinical product includes ACLX-003 for the treatment of AML and MDS. Further, it focuses on the development of product candidates for solid tumor programs. It has a strategic alliance with Kite Pharma, Inc. to co-develop and co-commercialize anitocabtagene autoleucel. The company was formerly known as Encarta Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Arcellx, Inc. in January 2016. Arcellx, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer. The company is also involved in the development of mirdametinib, an oral small molecule MEK inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas (NF1-PN); mirdametinib + lifirafenib, a combination therapy that is in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors; and mirdametinib in monotherapy and combination approaches to treat other genetically defined solid tumors, including Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric and young adult patients with low-grade gliomas. In addition, it develops Brimarafenib (BGB-3245), an oral selective small molecule inhibitor of monomeric and dimeric forms of activating BRAF mutations. The company has collaborations with BeiGene, Ltd. and GlaxoSmithKline LLC; and license agreements with Pfizer Inc. for nirogacestat and mirdametinib. It also has a license agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven and the Flanders Institute for Biotechnology for a portfolio of novel small molecule inhibitors of the TEA Domain; and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for a portfolio of novel small molecule inhibitors of Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

