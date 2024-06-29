CrowdStrike’s (CRWD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $424.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRWD. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $380.62.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $383.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a PE ratio of 723.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $139.37 and a 12-month high of $394.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.47.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $20,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,003,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $20,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,003,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,675 shares of company stock worth $95,985,272 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 38.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 289.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

