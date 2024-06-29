Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Acquired by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,284 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $120.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $522.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 43.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CFR

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.