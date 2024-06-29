Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

CTOS stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. Custom Truck One Source has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $411.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.98 million. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 2.48%. Custom Truck One Source’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcmonagle acquired 10,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,211.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Custom Truck One Source news, CEO Ryan Mcmonagle bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,211.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marshall Heinberg purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 293,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,993.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 73,000 shares of company stock worth $293,560. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,296,000 after acquiring an additional 73,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,251,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,437 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 2.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,917,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 38,575 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter worth about $2,456,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 48.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 285,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 93,267 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

