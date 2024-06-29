Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Up 275.0% in June

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Price Performance

Shares of DNPLY stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $16.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05. Dai Nippon Printing has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 7.94%.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

