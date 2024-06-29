Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Down 41.2% in June

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the May 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Daimler Truck Trading Up 1.9 %

Daimler Truck stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,590. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00. Daimler Truck has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $25.98.

Get Daimler Truck alerts:

Daimler Truck Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.7166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

Daimler Truck Company Profile

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.