Decred Price Hits $15.17 on Top Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $245.11 million and $1.40 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be bought for about $15.17 or 0.00024913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decred has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00079971 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011186 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,156,530 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

