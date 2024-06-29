Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $144.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CRS. Northcoast Research reiterated a sell rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.60.

CRS opened at $109.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.20. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $51.94 and a 1-year high of $112.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.17 and a 200-day moving average of $79.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.42%.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $2,616,612.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,261,693 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 42,449 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 48.0% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 99,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,288 shares during the period. Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at $35,887,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

