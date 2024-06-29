Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $186.11

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €186.11 ($200.12) and traded as high as €194.80 ($209.46). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €192.10 ($206.56), with a volume of 280,698 shares.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €185.24 and its 200 day moving average price is €186.25.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

