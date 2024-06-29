Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 132.1% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DHLGY traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.63. 203,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $37.93 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.56.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 15.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post Announces Dividend

Deutsche Post Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $1.4427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is 45.08%.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

