Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 122 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 120.50 ($1.53). 53,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 108,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.52).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.90) price target on shares of Diaceutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a current ratio of 7.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 116.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 103.51. The company has a market capitalization of £108.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10,500.00 and a beta of 0.47.

In other Diaceutics news, insider Graham Paterson purchased 39,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £51,514.86 ($65,349.31). Company insiders own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialisation company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

