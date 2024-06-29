Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Dianthus Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.54) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DNTH. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital raised Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DNTH

Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DNTH opened at $25.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.46. The company has a market cap of $759.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.83. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $33.77.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dianthus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNTH. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $89,761,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $69,990,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,961,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 384,182 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $11,251,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.