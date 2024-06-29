Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stock Position Lifted by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 2.8% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,371,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,889 shares during the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,959,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.08. The company had a trading volume of 208,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,979. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $62.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.64.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

