Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Short Interest Update

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,400 shares, a growth of 239.2% from the May 31st total of 109,800 shares. Approximately 15.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 401,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direct Digital by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direct Digital in the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Direct Digital in the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direct Digital in the 4th quarter worth $1,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Direct Digital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DRCT shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Direct Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Direct Digital from $27.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Direct Digital in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Direct Digital Trading Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ DRCT traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,944. Direct Digital has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $35.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $57.51 million, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 7.77.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $41.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.02 million. Direct Digital had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 48.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Direct Digital will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Direct Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.