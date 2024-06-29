Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 459,300 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the May 31st total of 356,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,264,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.02. 1,195,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,481. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $31.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1681 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 170,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 117,867 shares during the period.

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

