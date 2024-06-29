Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 52,980 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 134% compared to the typical volume of 22,657 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLL. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 266.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 28,838 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $1,058,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 22.6% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70,574 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth about $522,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLL opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $21.09.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th.

