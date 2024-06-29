Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 16,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 32,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 110.7% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS stock traded up $7.08 on Friday, reaching $130.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,689,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,612. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $131.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.66.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

