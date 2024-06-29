Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Insider Sells $87,314.66 in Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $106.77 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $154.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.49.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,608,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,314,000 after acquiring an additional 487,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,827 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Dollar Tree by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,392 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,356,000 after purchasing an additional 73,588 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Dollar Tree by 14.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,837,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,804,000 after purchasing an additional 348,442 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.45.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

