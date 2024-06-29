Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the May 31st total of 3,990,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 780,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LPG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Dorian LPG Trading Up 0.4 %

LPG traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.96. 854,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,897. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.06. Dorian LPG has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.25 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dorian LPG will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,501,000 after acquiring an additional 180,246 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after acquiring an additional 75,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after acquiring an additional 59,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

