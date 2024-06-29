DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.05

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and traded as high as $15.25. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 67,356 shares.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.