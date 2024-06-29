DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.05

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and traded as high as $15.25. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 67,356 shares.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Herr Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 404,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 1,507.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 153,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the first quarter valued at about $156,000.

(Get Free Report)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.