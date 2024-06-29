DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Receives $63.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.71.

DTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $71.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.08. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $48.41 and a twelve month high of $71.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.73.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.71%.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $25,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,098. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,524,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,537,000 after buying an additional 1,128,056 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $61,638,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $47,462,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 1,176.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 867,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,889,000 after buying an additional 799,224 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,407,000 after buying an additional 266,433 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Further Reading

