Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Shares Acquired by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 65.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Dutch Bros makes up about 2.2% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BROS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 661.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros Price Performance

NYSE:BROS traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.40. 9,237,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,045. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 230.01, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.50. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.71 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. Research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 166,594 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $6,138,988.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,616,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,560,949.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $592,601.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 634,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,856,238.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 166,594 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $6,138,988.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,616,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,560,949.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,228,068 shares of company stock valued at $44,765,154 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dutch Bros

About Dutch Bros

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.