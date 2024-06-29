e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $217.26 and last traded at $217.26. 857,711 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,545,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELF. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.93.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.93, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.46.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $218,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,146 shares in the company, valued at $13,492,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,167 shares of company stock valued at $44,029,811 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.