ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the May 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Performance

Shares of ECA Marcellus Trust I stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,594. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Get ECA Marcellus Trust I alerts:

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Cuts Dividend

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.47%. ECA Marcellus Trust I’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.36%.

(Get Free Report)

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.