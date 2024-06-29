ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,437,000 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 6,409,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.0 days.
ECN Capital Stock Performance
ECN Capital stock remained flat at $1.23 during trading hours on Friday. 4,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,210. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69.
ECN Capital Company Profile
