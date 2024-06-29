Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Down 36.8% in June

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the May 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WAVE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 19,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,460. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) alerts:

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.