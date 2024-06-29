Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni Sells 9,664 Shares

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 9,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.88, for a total transaction of $1,061,880.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,698,394.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ashutosh Kulkarni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,819 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $2,068,208.10.

Elastic Stock Performance

NYSE:ESTC opened at $113.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.46. Elastic has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $136.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Elastic had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Elastic by 168.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

