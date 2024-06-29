ELIS Price Hits $0.0334 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One ELIS token can currently be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $6.69 million and approximately $1.47 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ELIS has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009727 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,799.46 or 1.00063703 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012704 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00075972 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03345088 USD and is up 4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $52,712.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

