ENI (ETR:ENI) Trading 0.1% Higher

Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €14.36 ($15.44) and last traded at €14.25 ($15.32). Approximately 33,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 27,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.23 ($15.31).

ENI Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of €14.73.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

