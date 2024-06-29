Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Ennis Price Performance
Shares of EBF opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $568.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66. Ennis has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $23.17.
Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 12.01%.
Institutional Trading of Ennis
About Ennis
Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.
