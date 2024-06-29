Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of EBF opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $568.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66. Ennis has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $23.17.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 12.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ennis in the 1st quarter worth about $4,414,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ennis by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,830,000 after purchasing an additional 53,211 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Ennis by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 74,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 31,702 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ennis by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 27,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Ennis by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

