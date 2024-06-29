Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Short Interest Update

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,910,000 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the May 31st total of 12,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Envista from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Envista by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 1,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 538.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Envista by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NVST traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.63. 3,035,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,686. Envista has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Envista will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

