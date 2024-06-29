Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Acuity Brands, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Acuity Brands in a report issued on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $4.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.50. The consensus estimate for Acuity Brands’ current full-year earnings is $14.31 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AYI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Acuity Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE AYI opened at $241.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $154.72 and a 12 month high of $272.74.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.01 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 21.22%.

Institutional Trading of Acuity Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Acuity Brands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 17.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,103,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,987,000 after buying an additional 161,818 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In other news, Director Maya Leibman bought 200 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,782. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Maya Leibman acquired 200 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,782. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $2,031,048.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,062.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.02%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Stories

