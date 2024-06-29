Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have C$41.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$37.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ERO. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$33.50 to C$32.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Ventum Financial lowered Ero Copper from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$31.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$32.15.

TSE ERO opened at C$29.24 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$15.72 and a 1-year high of C$32.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$28.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.09. The firm has a market cap of C$3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.98 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 14.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.2548878 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.45, for a total value of C$147,232.50. Insiders have sold 16,208 shares of company stock worth $464,151 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

