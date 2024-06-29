Ethereum Classic Market Capitalization Tops $3.43 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $23.25 or 0.00038186 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.43 billion and $85.81 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,886.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.91 or 0.00628893 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.21 or 0.00123526 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009593 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.63 or 0.00273675 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00045285 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00072974 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,717,843 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
