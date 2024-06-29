Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. Euro Tech has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $1.94.
About Euro Tech
