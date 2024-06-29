Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Short Interest Down 63.2% in June

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the May 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGFEY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,558. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Company Profile

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital market, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, Remedial and Servicing Strategy, and Investment Property.

