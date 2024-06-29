EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Short Interest Up 45.0% in June

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the May 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EverQuote

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $52,695.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,562,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,010,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other EverQuote news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $52,695.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,562,990 shares in the company, valued at $32,010,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Julia Brncic sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $55,481.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 118,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,257.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 154,396 shares of company stock worth $3,243,225 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EverQuote by 193.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 472,821 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 592,262 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote Price Performance

NASDAQ EVER traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,797. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $724.26 million, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.00.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EverQuote will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.