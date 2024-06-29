Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.86.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Exact Sciences
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 172.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 328,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,398,000 after acquiring an additional 207,623 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 13.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,595 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,299,070,000 after acquiring an additional 115,058 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.
Exact Sciences Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of EXAS opened at $42.25 on Friday. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $637.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.95 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.
Exact Sciences Company Profile
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Exact Sciences
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.